I’d like to start by saying thank you to those who brought this mistake to my attention and apologize to the readers who were given inaccurate facts. The article written for the November 27 edition stated that Hayleigh Hylton was originally charged with second-degree murder for the July shooting death of Anthony Raekwon Roberts in Clarksville. This is incorrect. According to the General District Court website, her original charge was accessory to second-degree murder. This charge was amended to accessory to second-degree murder after the fact before it was taken to a grand jury for indictment. On November 18, Hayleigh Hylton was indicted on the charge of second-degree murder after the fact and will stand trial on January 24, 2020. This is a class 6 felony and could bring a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.
