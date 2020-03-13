The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will NOT be held Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Kennon House Restaurant in Gasburg, Virginia. The meeting has been cancelled due to the potential threat from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our area. We are planning to return to our normal scheduled meeting on April 22. We believe that the safety of our members and guests are the most important issue at this time. For further updates please see our LGWSC Web Site.
