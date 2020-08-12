In the early morning hours of August 11, 2020 Los Cocos restaurant was broken into by an unknown suspect. Please take a look at the photos of the suspect and contact SHPD via Facebook Messenger, non-emergency office phone 434-447-3104, or Mecklenburg County Crime Stoppers at 877-676-8477. You may remain anonymous and could earn cash for your tip.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg COVID cases increase by 30
- Brunswick County Confederate statue coming down
- Brunswick County Public Schools Reopens for Staff and Students
- Mecklenburg County’s Gift Card Match Program is Back for a Second Round
- County considers Confederate statue removal from Courthouse
- Abduction, kidnapping charges filed
- Mecklenburg moves to “red” on COVID risk scale
- Dept of Elections warns against scam group
- Puckett receives Spirit of Rotary Award
- Big catch for Delegate Wright
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.