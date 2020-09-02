VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Now Offering State-of-the-Art Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Exams from Hologic

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is excited to offer Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exams, developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health. Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, and also decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.
A Genius exam includes both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans. During the tomosynthesis-DIMENSIONAL portion of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
Our Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam, available using the Selenia® Dimensions® system from Hologic, is revolutionizing how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone. Researchers have found that:
• The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%.
• Only the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.
• The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam reduces callbacks by up to 40% compared to 2D alone.
VCU Health CMH is committed to the fight against breast cancer. In offering the Genius exam, VCU Health CMH provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening.
“We are so happy to be able to offer digital breast tomosynthesis, commonly referred to as 3D mammography at CMH. All of our patients undergoing screening or diagnostic mammograms will also have 3D images included for the radiologist to review and interpret as part of their exam,” said VCU Health CMH Directory of Radiology Wendy Lenhart, MAEL.
If you would like to schedule a Genius 3D Mammography™ exam, or have questions about this important breast health procedure, please schedule an appointment by calling (434) 774-2450.
About Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Exams
The breast is a three-dimensional object composed of different structures located at different heights within the breast. These structures can overlap and cause confusion when viewed as a flat two-dimensional image. This confusion of overlapping of tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. Using breast tomosynthesis technology, the Hologic system creates a 3-dimensional image of the breast structure, which enables radiologists to more clearly see through overlapping tissue to detect cancers, often at an earlier stage.
The Hologic system is the first FDA-approved breast tomosynthesis system in the U.S. Hologic Genius 3D Mammography™ exams are now available in all 50 states and over 50 countries. To date, more than 8 million women have been screened with this advanced screening system.
