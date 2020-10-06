Local Business Spotlight: Buds and Blossoms

Buds and Blossoms has been a small business in South Hill since April of 2019. The market/ garden center offers a variety of products from plants and produce to seasonal crops and home decor.
Owner and Operator Crystal Nehme is a Skipwith native and Bluestone graduate. After working as a nurse for 20 years and spending 12 years working in the school system, Crystal and her husband searched for a way to work together and put his knowledge of agricultural sciences to use. They need to be able to work flexible schedule to care for their boys who have been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. “A friend suggested that we look into reopening B & D Nursery since there weren’t any places close by to purchase plants. So that’s what we did.”
COVID-19 hit right as Crystal and her husband were trying to open there business in its current location at 1220 West Danville Street. “I hesitated opening for a little while because financially, I was unsure of which direction things could go, but I bit the bullet and opened the store and did considerably well in the spring season. People didn’t know what was going to happen and started planting gardens.”
Buds and Blossoms offers shrubbery, produce, bedding plants, statuaries, and produce. Crystal is also starting to “dip” into outdoor and indoor decor including porch swings. She is also looking into having cured and salted meat products available for purchase along with hardscape materials.
“I just want to thank the community for supporting us. It has been nice getting to know everyone and I hope to continue to supply my customers with what they want and need. I have met a lot of great people in the past six months,” says Crystal.
