DELEGATE TOMMY WRIGHT REPORTS MECKLENBURG COUNTY SALES TAX REFERENDUM BILL ADVANCES

County Administrator, Wayne Carter was on hand Wednesday to speak to the House Finance Committee about the importance of the bill.  Earlier in the week, Wanda Bailey and Abe Jeffers, with Mecklenburg County Schools, accompanied Wayne Carter to represent Mecklenburg County when the bill was heard before the Finance Sub Committee.

Richmond, Virginia - The House of Delegates Finance Committee passed House Bill 200 Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation, introduced by Delegate Tommy Wright, at the request of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and the Mecklenburg County School Board, would permit the locality to charge an additional one percent sales tax for the express purpose of funding capital school projects.  Both boards unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the legislation that was introduced.

The implementation of the tax is only allowed through a voter referendum, giving control to the voting citizens of the county. 

“I was glad to see this proposal win approval this week in the House of Delegates Finance Committee.  This will give the citizens of Mecklenburg County more say in how school construction projects are handled”, said Delegate Wright.

The bill has a 20-year expiration date, and funds can be used solely for capital projects for new construction or major renovations of schools.  The bill will now go before the full House of Delegates, where it will need a two-thirds vote in support.