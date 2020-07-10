Local Funeral Intern earns National Cremation Certification

Matthew K. Hite of Bracey recently earned his Certified Crematory Operator designation from the National Funeral Directors Association. The NFDA Cremation Certification Program is a voluntary certification program that helps funeral directors better serve the needs of families that desire cremation.
NFDA’s Cremation Certification Program provides participants with instruction in best practices for safe, proper and ethical crematory operations and for excellence in service to families that choose cremation. Seminars cover the topics required by state law and are designed to develop understanding, skills and a broad working knowledge of proper operational procedures as well as required and prudent administrative procedures.
Matthew joined Crowder-Hite Crews Funeral Home and Crematory as a Funeral Service Intern April 1 and is the son of part owner Randolph Hite. Randolph and Jimmie Keith Crowder, Jr. part owner, are also certified Crematory Operators. Crowder-Hite-Crews installed their Crematory in 2004. Jimmie K. Crowder, part owner and President, said, “We are proud of Matthew’s accomplishment and look forward to him becoming a Funeral Service Licensee once he has completed his internship and earned an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science. Randolph and I both are very proud to have our sons in business with us.”
