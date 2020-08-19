The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed 16 year old Alex Robinson, Rotarian Duane Harper’s grandson as guest speaker recently. Alex was concerned with the death of George Floyd and demonstrations that followed and decided to do something to share a positive and beautiful message to strangers. He gathered flowers and made notes to share with others asking them to pay it forward. He managed to make about 300 donations with a mostly positive response in the Garner/Raleigh area where he lives. He presented them to people on the street, knocked on some doors and left them on cars. He was interviewed and shown on the ABC news in Raleigh for his efforts in showing compassion and wanting to spread positivity. Alex is now getting ready to start 11th grade in a virtual classroom. He is shown flanked by President Keith Ellis and Duane Harper.
Rotary welcomes 16 year old guest speaker spreading a positive message
