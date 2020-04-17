******Camping Reservations Cancelled through 16-May******
-All Campground areas will remain closed indefinitely and all
camping and shelter reservations have been cancelled through
16-May.
-Day Use and Boat Ramp Areas Currently Open:
Liberty Hill
Tailrace Park – Picnic Shelter Closed
Eastland Creek
Eagle Point
Rudds Creek – Boat Ramp Only
Bluestone
Staunton View
Longwood – Boat Ramp Only
Island Creek – Boat Ramp Only
Ivy Hill – Boat Ramp Only
For any questions regarding specific recreation areas please contact
Chief Ranger Thomas Coleman at 434-738-6143 ext.6152.
