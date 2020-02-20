The Wall That Heals will be in Boydton, VA on Park Street from
April 2nd through 5th.
This event is open 24/7 and is free to the Public.
4/1 Wednesday, 25-30 Well Bodied Volunteers for 6 to 8 hours to set up The Wall. Also Volunteers for assisting at The Wall.
4/2 and 4/3 Thursday and Friday, 10 Volunteers per shift between 9am and 4pm. During School Visits.
4/2 and 4/3 Thursday and Friday, Volunteers from 4pm until 9pm to assist at The Wall.
4/1, 4/2, 4/3, and 4/4 Wednesday—Saturday, Overnight Volunteers
4/5 Sunday , 25-30 Well Bodied Volunteers for 5-6 hours to take down The Wall. Also Volunteers for assisting at The Wall.
Any Veterans that would like to take part please contact us .
If you are interested in helping fill any of these slots please contact the Boydton Public Library at 434-738-6580 or by email at thewallthatheals@mecklib.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.