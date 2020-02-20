The Wall That Heals will be in Boydton, VA on Park Street from  

April 2nd through 5th. 

This event is open 24/7 and is free to the Public. 

4/1 Wednesday, 25-30  Well Bodied Volunteers for 6 to 8 hours to set up The Wall.  Also Volunteers for assisting at The Wall. 

4/2 and 4/3  Thursday and Friday, 10 Volunteers per shift between 9am and 4pm. During School Visits. 

4/2 and 4/3  Thursday and Friday, Volunteers from 4pm until 9pm to assist at The Wall.  

4/1, 4/2, 4/3, and 4/4 Wednesday—Saturday, Overnight Volunteers  

4/5 Sunday ,  25-30 Well Bodied Volunteers for 5-6 hours to take down The Wall. Also Volunteers for assisting at The Wall. 

Any Veterans that would like to take part please contact us . 

If you are interested in helping fill any of these slots please contact the  Boydton Public Library at  434-738-6580 or by email at  thewallthatheals@mecklib.org.  