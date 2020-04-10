 
Sentara Meadowview Terrace is working with the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the safety of our residents and staff.  We continue to employ CDC-approved best practices, including restrictions on visitors, social distancing, frequent hand washing and appropriate use of PPE by staff.

We are thoroughly cleaning all areas of the facility and have brought in a robotic ultraviolet disinfecting device used to sterilize hospital operating rooms to help us ensure a safe environment.

We will not be providing a daily update on testing or outcomes. We will continue to closely monitor all residents and staff affected by this exposure and use all appropriate means to prevent any additional spread. 