Sentara Meadowview Terrace is working with the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the safety of our residents and staff. We continue to employ CDC-approved best practices, including restrictions on visitors, social distancing, frequent hand washing and appropriate use of PPE by staff.
We are thoroughly cleaning all areas of the facility and have brought in a robotic ultraviolet disinfecting device used to sterilize hospital operating rooms to help us ensure a safe environment.
We will not be providing a daily update on testing or outcomes. We will continue to closely monitor all residents and staff affected by this exposure and use all appropriate means to prevent any additional spread.
Update on COVID-19 situation at Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County jumps to 12
- Mecklenburg Coronavirus cases makes big leap from 12 to 25
- Highway 1 crash sends nine to the hospital
- Confirmed Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases rises to 16
- Body found in burned Bracey home
- Southside Health District Investigating COVID-19 in an Assisted Living Facility
- John Eric Hutcheson
- COVID-19 cases forces Sentara Meadowview residents to move to South Boston Hospital
- Unfortunately, we still have COVID-19 present
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg nearly doubles overnight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.