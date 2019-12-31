Bringleton’s Coffee House has already attracted a lot of attention from the local community. The quaint location, cozy atmosphere, and menu selection keeps the customers rolling in from open to close. Whether you are grabbing a to go order or plan to enjoy your time in the comfy seating area, this little coffee shop is the perfect place to socialize with friends, entertain business associates, or just hang out and enjoy the view.
The shops name, Bringleton’s, comes from the combination of the last names of the owners, the Brown’s and the Singleton’s. The two families have been friends for years and are often referred to as the Bringleton’s by people that know them.“We spend so much time together people eventually just started calling us that. They would say, ‘Oh here come the Bringleton’s’” says part owner and operator Wendy Singleton. “We go on vacations together and that’s actually where we came up with the idea to open the business,” she continued. “Wendy is the one with the experience so when she approached us with the idea we jumped on board,” added part owner and operator, Chris Brown. Chris and his wife Kim have six children while Wendy and her husband Raymond have five children. The families pull together and help out at the coffee house making it a true family owned and operated business.
While the business is off to a great start, the Bringleton’s have already made plans to expand their kitchen to cut back on wait time for orders, as well as adding an online ordering feature for a convenient to go experience. Both families attend Olive Branch Baptist Church and are passionate about helping the youth in the community feel like they have somewhere to go. The Bringleton’s plan to offer movie nights in the future for kids and teenagers with the goal of providing a safe place for them to hang out and make friends.
The shop is located at 126 North Mecklenburg Avenue and offers a variety of coffee options for customers as well as an assortment of specialty teas, pastries, soups, and desserts. Their breakfast menu includes a southern classic, biscuits and gravy, and sandwiches on your choice of bread. Stop in for lunch and try one of their unique sandwiches or the soup of the day with grilled cheese, which is sure to warm you up on a cold winter day. For more information call Chris or Wendy at 434-584-9189 or visit the Bringleton’s Facebook page.
