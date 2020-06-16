Lions presented with replacement bell; new meeting place decided on

The South Hill Lions Club was presented with a bell from PDG Heather Jones-Lancto from the Richmond Host Lions Club last week. South Hill’s bell and other items were damaged in the fire at Brian’s a few months ago and the club has been replacing them while searching for a new meeting location.
When Lions were first started in 1917, they came to Virginia. Lynchburg Host was first then Richmond Host, Norfolk Host, Roanoke and Danville Host and a couple in Northern Virginia as MD 24 from 1921-1940. In 1940 - 1948 they split into District 24V and A, Separating Norfolk, Richmond, Charlottesville, Danville and Lynchburg from the Roanoke Valley and Shenandoah Valley. District 24B was formed in 1947 when the 5 or 6 sub districts A-F grew and the area has remained unchanged until 2018 when we voted to merge districts due to downward trend and loss of members and clubs beginning in the 80s. The South Hill Club meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. and starting June 22 the new meeting location will be the South Hill Moose Lodge.
