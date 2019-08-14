It’s time to buy your tickets for The Complex’s (MCCSC) Annual Live Auction fundraiser to be held on Saturday, September 21 at 6 PM. ! The Mecklenburg County Community Services Corporations (MCCSC) auction theme this year is “The Love Boat,” and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed cruisers. The auctioneer, Bill Baker of United Country Virginia Realty, is again volunteering his talents. Heavy hors d’oeuvres by Cooper’s Landing Restaurant will be provided while beer, wine, and mixers will be available throughout the evening. Break out your cruise wear and come prepared for an evening of revelry, great food, entertainment and auction-style bidding on wonderful travel experiences, dining experiences, great merchandise and other valuable items.
Every cruise is known for its fabulous food and every “Love Boat” captain needs a great grill. You get the opportunity this year to bid on a Traeger Pro Series Bronze Wood Pellet grill donated by Clarksville Ace Hardware. Other auction items include your own Love Boat experience for 12 people—cruising aboard the Island Princess around Goat Island on Buggs Island Lake, Saturday, May 30, 2020 with Captain Stubing, then enjoy games on the Lido Deck, while partaking in Isaac’s Love Boat Cocktails. Top the evening with a full seated dinner with Captain Stubing. This fun themed dinner party will take place at the beautiful Clarksville lake home of Harman and Beth Saunders and will be hosted by Harman and Beth, Doctors Robert and Michele Ah and Martin and Dawn Ruiz. Other auction items include a $1000 gift certificate from Spectrum Photography; a week’s accommodation at Ocean Isle Beach; a 3 day getaway in a beautiful mountain home in Meadows of Dan; a 3 day cabin adventure at Buck Mountain near Boone/Blowing Rock, NC; a Spring Gobbler hunting excursion; a week’s accommodation (beachfront) at North Myrtle Beach; a thrilling 30 minute ride-along in Ken Morgan’s race car; a restored Civil War era musket, built by Terry Kirkpatrick; 4 tickets to the Navy/Air Force Academy football game in Annapolis, MD on Oct. 5, 2019; 10 cubic yards of delivered mulch donated by Top Notch Landscape and Lambert Road Lawncare; a Pitmaster Barbecue Dinner for 30 people prepared by award winning BBQ master Dennis Damiens; a flying experience for two people in Dr. Reggie Young’s Cessna 182 airplane from the Clarksville airport, down the lake to the Williamsburg/Jamestown area, where the group will have lunch before returning to Clarksville; a free Pontoon boat rental from Clarksville Marina; a custom framing from Galleria on the Lake; 2 $100 gift certificates from Clarksville Laser car wash, and many more items to be advertised in future articles. Not aware of what The Complex in Clarksville is? If you work out at the YMCA, engage in group exercise sessions, play a serious game of bridge, or use the free computer lab at the Distance Learning Center, then you are in The Complex facility. If you see children from 4 to 18 years old learning and having fun in organized soccer activities on one of several fields in Clarksville, then you are at the MCCSC’s Yancey Soccer Facility. The MCCSC is a small group of dedicated volunteers. The organization is a non-profit 501(c)3 whose mission is to develop and maintain state-of-the-art facilities which support and facilitate programs and services for the greater Clarksville area. The facility, at 1567 Noblin Farm Road, Clarksville, VA, is conveniently located to Highway 58 and 15, and has banquet rooms for large or small gatherings for rent with commercial kitchen access. The auction is the major fundraiser for The Complex. Joining us for this party and auction is one way to show your strong support to be a part of this exciting and worthwhile effort that maintains a safe, secure environment for persons of all ages. The $50 tickets are available at The Complex or through any MCCSC member.
