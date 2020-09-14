RIC is Me – Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Lt. Jared Barmoy

The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) department at RIC serve as first-responders for the entire airport community. The individuals who call the RIC Fire House their part time home are highly trained professionals who are not only fire fighters, but also Emergency Medical Technicians who are the first to respond when an employee, passenger or airport patron is in medical distress.
Jared Barmoy serves the ARFF department and the Capital Region Airport Commission in a leadership role having quickly ascended to the position of lieutenant.
Originally from Lawrenceville, Jared has been with the RIC ARFF department since April, 2017. Prior to working at the airport he served his community as an emergency communications officer and an EMT.
Airport fire fighters have the added challenge of working in the aviation setting. Federal Aviation Regulations, Part 139 – Certification of Airports, defines Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting operational requirements including training, equipment familiarization, and response to aircraft emergencies or hazardous material spills. Fire fighters at RIC are also authorized and trained to drive on the runways and taxiways at the airport.
Barmoy says, “The ARFF department is nothing like a standard fire department. There is a lot more planning and technical aspects that are needed compared to municipal departments.” Since coming to work at the airport he has realized that the unique environment of the airfield adds an interesting dimension to traditional fire-fighting roles people are more familiar with. “Working around the aircraft and ARFF trucks have made a big impact on me which is one of the reasons I love my job,” he says.
The special work environment at RIC is not lost on Jared. Working at the airport Jared mentions his work setting, “I love how unique my job is as well as the people I work with. The airport and the people make this a place a great place of employment.” He goes further saying, “I find satisfaction knowing that my department helps keep RIC safe and that we are always here when someone needs us.” Jokingly he grins, “Plus, who else gets to drive a big water gun around all day for their job?”
Just as with all jobs, there are challenges when working as an ARFF fire fighter. With the Fire Station located in the middle of the airfield, Barmoy compares it to an island and occasionally there are gaps in communication. With the other Public Safety departments housed in the Terminal Building personnel working for those departments are closer to the day-to-day activity at RIC. “Not everyone thinks the way a fire fighter does so it can be challenging,” Jared admits. The COVID-19 pandemic has further served to isolate the ARFF team at RIC. Restrictions are in place to protect ARFF personnel from potential exposure to the Coronavirus. Terminal visits by ARFF personnel are now limited to essential duties and tours of the Fire Station have also been strictly reduced.
In the end like many others who opt for a career in public safety Jared shares his motivation for joining the fire service and the ranks of first-responders who work to protect our communities. Lt. Barmoy expresses this by saying, “I have always had the calling to put others before myself and to help in any way that I can.” He is always anxious to assist our neighboring jurisdictions as a mutual aid partner. Earlier this year Barmoy represented RIC by responding to a tractor trailer fire off property at an underpass on Interstate 295, supporting Henrico Fire in their efforts to suppress the raging flames.
Outside of his work life at RIC, Jared is proud to report that he is engaged to be married in the Spring of 2021. He enjoys sports listing the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Pirates as his favorite pro football and baseball teams. He enjoys his free time by taking a spontaneous trip to the beach or a lake with his fiancé Alexis Smith and usually you’ll find their 7 month old yellow lab along to keep them company.
Thanks to Jared and the entire ARFF team for their contributions to safety and their service as first-responders at RIC.
