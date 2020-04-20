Gift of Special Bags Brings a Smile

Cancer doesn’t care one little bit about COVID-19, so treatment goes on and Penny, Shep & Jonathon Evans, as well as a host of friends, wanted to make that treatment process a little nicer and received a lot of help making that possible.
Penny Evans has held an event for each of the past several years to benefit cancer patients. She owns Thirty-One Gifts and asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center could be blessed with a special bag of goodies.
Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology at the Solari Radiation Center/Hendrick Cancer Center, said, “A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming for patients, these care bags are a true blessing and provide joy during such a horrible time. The bags provide our patients with a centralized location to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have voiced multiple times how honored they feel to have so many members of the community supporting them through their journey. As caregivers it is extremely heartwarming to see the smiles that these bags bring to their face. Penny and her team of angels are amazing and we are extremely grateful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”
Thanks to generous donors listed below, Evans was able to donate 319 Chemo Radiation Care Bags to CMH. “This community is known for its support, especially for cancer patients,” Penny said. “They really did a wonderful job in providing bags for our community.”
Penny wanted to give special thanks to Touchstone Bank, First Citizens Bank and Dance It Out Dancers for providing some of the contents to fill the bags. Also to all those who donated to make this project a reality are listed below.
Platinum Donors (10+ bags sponsored)
First Christian School 2/6/20 Chapel Collection - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Airtec -Judy & Jimmy Newman- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Bill & Sylvia Solari - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Fleet & Dennis Roberts - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Michael & Donna Gregory- In Honor of Donna, my Mom, and Donna's Mom
The Pointe Realty Group - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lindsey and Jason Dawson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Gold Donors (5-9 bags sponsored)
Karobway Furniture, Robert Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Michael and Katie Cieslinski-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Michelle & Scott Edmonds -In Honor of Louise Ogburn, Rebecca Laben, Scott Edmonds, & Michelle
Edmonds. In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser.
Marcia, JC, & Jaicee Clary-In Memory of Robert H. Reed, Nancy W. Reed, Hazel Luton, Everette Jones and In Honor of Sandra Stephenson
Rozier Termite & Pest Control -In Memory of Aunt Virginia Flinn
John & Patty Evans-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Silver Donors (2-4 bags sponsored)
Pam & Terry McDaniel-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Rosser & Carleen Wells-In Memory of Ann & Donnie Wells and All Cancer Patients
Chris & Rebecca Bulluck-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Joyce & Charles Taylor-In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tiffany & Mike Dotti-In Honor of Nana Mabel Pulley and in Memory of Sam Bottoms and Lizzie Bottoms Kathy Sims-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Vera Primm-In Honor of Elizabeth, Tara, and Pops
Melinda Walker-In Honor of all survivors. In Memory of those we have lost. In honor of friends /family of Cancer Patients. #NoOneFightsAlone
Harold Vaughan-In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan
Judy & Ed Carroll-In Honor of Ernestine Evans and Sandi Taylor -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts
Sharon & Alvin Johnson-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Debbie Moore-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Lynn & Daven Lucy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Margaret Luongo -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Chad Vaughan & Gavin Honeycutt -In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan and James G. Honeycutt
Mary Hardin-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
The Carpenter's House-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Brian's Mechanical, Brian & Tonja Pearce -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Susan and Steve Creed le-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Sarah Hutson-In Honor of Barbara Moore-Cancer Survivor
Tiffany & Jeremy Lynch-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tim & Sandra Ittner-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lori Kirkland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Sybil McFarland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Mary & Wayne Rawlings-In Memory of Ruth Rawlings
Judy Cleaton-In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam
Amanda & Brian Calhoun-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Jenny Davis-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Carolyn & Randy Carter-In Memory of Minnie R. Edmonds &Honor of Cha Ion Swanson
Exit Town and Lake Realty-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
New To You Consignment, Mary Edmonds-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Ashley & Adam Lipscomb-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Sheryl & Ricky Thomason-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Penny Glenn Jean Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Brittany and Henry Edmonds-In Memory of Joyce Hodges
Sheri & Mike Sparkman-In Memory of Nancy Haggerty and Jim Libhart
Lynn & Linda Roberts-In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Roberts
Jannon & Chad Coley-In Memory of Robert Higgins
Glenn & Linda Barbour-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Betty & Warren Edwards-In Memory of Marilyn Hudson
Angie & Lyn Mills-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Virginia Hall-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Martha & Bobby Overton -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts & In Honor of Sandi Taylor
Susan & Mike Moody-In Memory of Charles Hudson & In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Jasmine & Todd Cage -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Niki Shingleton -In Memory of Jennie Spielman & Angie Hepner
Candy McAvoy-In Honor of All Cancer Warriors
Shannon Crutchfield & Joseph Curtis -In Honor of Aunt Diane Kleis and Sylvia Jones
Lisa and Mike Pugh -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lisa Graham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
CiCi and Robbie Carroll -In Honor of Melinda Walker & Ernestine Evans
Terry Daniels -For Robert Lewis Daniels
Tanya Baskerville -Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson & George Baskerville
Holly Fadool Painter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Jennie Inge -In Memory of Earl Newman & Connie King
Dr. Desidero & Genevieve Rimon-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Marianne & Chris Early -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Ashley and Shawn Hardee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Alexa Jackson -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Susan & Bitty Freeman -In Memory of Eddie Allen & Lois Taylor
Jessica & Austin Lafoon -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Danny Mason -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Bronze Donors (1 bag sponsored)
Nancy & Kell Fleshood-In Honor of Sandy Adcock Taylor
Kaye Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Charles & Ann Butts-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Teri & Troy Walker -In Honor Ernestine Evans
Crystal & Chris Murphy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tammy & Steve White-In Honor of Eli Newcomb
Jane & Mike Allen-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Stacy & Wade Archer-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tammy and John Manning-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Katherine Crutchfield-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Mitzi and Tracy Powell-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Peggie and Robert Powell-In Memory of "Jack"Burns
Todd Jackson -In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson
Beth & Mickey Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Alicia & Guy Short-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Sandi Taylor Brenda Curtis-In Memory of Alice Dawson
Judy & Chuck Martin-In Memory of Bobby Garrett
Jennifer Allman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Holly & Chris McFarland -In Memory of Earl and Shirley Sasser
Candi, Atlas, & Reid Allen-In Memory of Dallas Allen
Kris & Scott Walker-In Honor of Our Moms
Barbara Moore-In Honor of Sisters-Cancer Survivors Judi Newman & Betsy Quicke Thelma Baird-In Honor of Jimmy Vaughan
Ernestine & Billy Evans-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Beverly Edwards-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Janice & Ken Currin -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Karen Myers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Carol Ann Chapman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Kim & Keith Corum-In Memory of Stephanie Kennedy Wilbur
Debbie Douglas-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Carri lee Spence-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Patricia Rogers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Kim & Brent Evans -In Honor of Ernestine Evans
Robin & Tim Newton-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Miki Baird-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Terry & Shep Moss -In Memory of William Henry Wilson
Bonnie Jackson -In Memory of Nancy Lucille Thomas
Billy and Kathy Coffee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Shelley & Chuck Mayer-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Denny & Cathy Hardee-In Memory of David Hawkins, who lost his battle with cancer on 2/9/20
Stacy Farrar -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lynn and Everette Gibson -In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
Nancy Jacobs -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Shelia and Calvin Paynter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Johnna Maurice -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tammy Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Hope & Tommy Zincone -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Rita & Alvin Parham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Susan Lucy-In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
Gloria & Carrol Roberts -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
Janet Hayes -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Carol Barker-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Rose Towell -In Memory of John Towell
Sandi & Mark Kidd -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lindsey Smith -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
Tina Wells -In Memory of Louise Horne
Scott, Devon, Kaisley, & Kyndall -In Memory of Pleas Jackson & Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Elaine Clary
Anita Kallam -In Memory of Greg Upton
Helen Gordon -In Memory of Polly Gordon
Timi Garcia -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Donna Wall -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Elma Wilkinson -In Memory of Terry Callahan & Rusty Callahan
Becky Barnes Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Betsy & Jimmy Clayton-In Honor of Joyce M. Perkinson
Diane & Larry Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Dottie Collins -In Honor of Teresa Collins and the CMH Oncology Dept.
Diana Crowder -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Kris & Patricia Reed -In Memory of Faye Moseley
Debbie Piercy-In Memory Michelle Sasser
Vanessa Rudd -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Elaine & Sherman Maitland -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Aileen Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Carrie Poythress -In Memory of Sandy Hamer
Crissy Carter -In Memory of Mama, Virginia Clark
Joy Hofler -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Candice, Jason, Zoey, & Allie Riggan -In Honor of Mama/Gammy, Shelia Paynter
Wendy Pheil -In Honor of JCH
Maria Ford - In Honor of Lounell Stallings
Angie & Bryant Thomas - In Memory of Maude Thomas
Gwen & Steve Hinzman -In Honor of Susan Wilfong
Shannon Cunningham- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Jeanie Troup - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Jennifer Ellington - In Honor of Laura "Faye" Kniceley
Carol & James Johnson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Michelle Tanner- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Debra & Spencer Crowder- In Memory of Bob Hoover
Kathryn & Raymond Bokesch - In Memory of Sandy Hamer & Heidi Semivan
Carolyn Saylor - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Kim & Chris Brown - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Brenda Crafton - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Cynthia Oakley- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Sandra Pearce - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lindsey Satterwhite, Paynter & Paschal -In Honor of Sherry Orman
South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Aux. - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Eileen & John Bigley - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Marjorie Lawson- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
JoAnn Wells- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Michelle Crowder-In Honor of Melinda Matthews Walker
Kristy Hooper- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Joyce Perkinson - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Diane Nichols - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Nichole & David Powell- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Cheryl Abernathy- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
