Gift of Special Bags Brings a Smile

Cancer doesn’t care one little bit about COVID-19, so treatment goes on and Penny, Shep & Jonathon Evans, as well as a host of friends, wanted to make that treatment process a little nicer and received a lot of help making that possible.

Penny Evans has held an event for each of the past several years to benefit cancer patients. She owns Thirty-One Gifts and asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center could be blessed with a special bag of goodies.

Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology at the Solari Radiation Center/Hendrick Cancer Center, said, “A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming for patients, these care bags are a true blessing and provide joy during such a horrible time. The bags provide our patients with a centralized location to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have voiced multiple times how honored they feel to have so many members of the community supporting them through their journey. As caregivers it is extremely heartwarming to see the smiles that these bags bring to their face. Penny and her team of angels are amazing and we are extremely grateful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.” 

Thanks to generous donors listed below, Evans was able to donate 319 Chemo Radiation Care Bags to CMH.  “This community is known for its support, especially for cancer patients,” Penny said. “They really did a wonderful job in providing bags for our community.”

Penny wanted to give special thanks to Touchstone Bank, First Citizens Bank and Dance It Out Dancers for providing some of the contents to fill the bags. Also to all those who donated to make this project a reality are listed below.

Platinum Donors (10+ bags sponsored)

First Christian School 2/6/20 Chapel Collection - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Airtec -Judy & Jimmy Newman- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Bill & Sylvia Solari - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Fleet & Dennis Roberts - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michael & Donna Gregory- In Honor of Donna, my Mom, and Donna's Mom

The Pointe Realty Group - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lindsey and Jason Dawson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Gold Donors (5-9 bags sponsored)

Karobway Furniture, Robert Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michael and Katie Cieslinski-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michelle & Scott Edmonds -In Honor of Louise Ogburn, Rebecca Laben, Scott Edmonds, & Michelle

Edmonds. In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser.

Marcia, JC, & Jaicee Clary-In Memory of Robert H. Reed, Nancy W. Reed, Hazel Luton, Everette Jones and In Honor of Sandra Stephenson

Rozier Termite & Pest Control -In Memory of Aunt Virginia Flinn

John & Patty Evans-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Silver Donors (2-4 bags sponsored)

Pam & Terry McDaniel-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Rosser & Carleen Wells-In Memory of Ann & Donnie Wells and All Cancer Patients

Chris & Rebecca Bulluck-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Joyce & Charles Taylor-In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tiffany & Mike Dotti-In Honor of Nana Mabel Pulley and in Memory of Sam Bottoms and Lizzie Bottoms Kathy Sims-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Vera Primm-In Honor of Elizabeth, Tara, and Pops

Melinda Walker-In Honor of all survivors. In Memory of those we have lost. In honor of friends /family of Cancer Patients. #NoOneFightsAlone

Harold Vaughan-In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan

Judy & Ed Carroll-In Honor of Ernestine Evans and Sandi Taylor -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts

Sharon & Alvin Johnson-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Debbie Moore-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Lynn & Daven Lucy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Margaret Luongo -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Chad Vaughan & Gavin Honeycutt -In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan and James G. Honeycutt

Mary Hardin-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

The Carpenter's House-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brian's Mechanical, Brian & Tonja Pearce -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan and Steve Creed le-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sarah Hutson-In Honor of Barbara Moore-Cancer Survivor

Tiffany & Jeremy Lynch-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tim & Sandra Ittner-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lori Kirkland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sybil McFarland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mary & Wayne Rawlings-In Memory of Ruth Rawlings

Judy Cleaton-In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam

Amanda & Brian Calhoun-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jenny Davis-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carolyn & Randy Carter-In Memory of Minnie R. Edmonds &Honor of Cha Ion Swanson

Exit Town and Lake Realty-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

New To You Consignment, Mary Edmonds-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Ashley & Adam Lipscomb-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Sheryl & Ricky Thomason-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Penny Glenn Jean Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brittany and Henry Edmonds-In Memory of Joyce Hodges

Sheri & Mike Sparkman-In Memory of Nancy Haggerty and Jim Libhart

Lynn & Linda Roberts-In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Roberts

Jannon & Chad Coley-In Memory of Robert Higgins

Glenn & Linda Barbour-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Betty & Warren Edwards-In Memory of Marilyn Hudson

Angie & Lyn Mills-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Virginia Hall-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Martha & Bobby Overton -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts & In Honor of Sandi Taylor

Susan & Mike Moody-In Memory of Charles Hudson & In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Jasmine & Todd Cage -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Niki Shingleton -In Memory of Jennie Spielman & Angie Hepner

Candy McAvoy-In Honor of All Cancer Warriors

Shannon Crutchfield & Joseph Curtis -In Honor of Aunt Diane Kleis and Sylvia Jones

Lisa and Mike Pugh -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lisa Graham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

CiCi and Robbie Carroll -In Honor of Melinda Walker & Ernestine Evans

Terry Daniels -For Robert Lewis Daniels

Tanya Baskerville -Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson & George Baskerville

Holly Fadool Painter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jennie Inge -In Memory of Earl Newman & Connie King

Dr. Desidero & Genevieve Rimon-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Marianne & Chris Early -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Ashley and Shawn Hardee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Alexa Jackson -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan & Bitty Freeman -In Memory of Eddie Allen & Lois Taylor

Jessica & Austin Lafoon -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Danny Mason -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Bronze Donors (1 bag sponsored)

Nancy & Kell Fleshood-In Honor of Sandy Adcock Taylor

Kaye Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Charles & Ann Butts-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Teri & Troy Walker -In Honor Ernestine Evans

Crystal & Chris Murphy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammy & Steve White-In Honor of Eli Newcomb

Jane & Mike Allen-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Stacy & Wade Archer-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammy and John Manning-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Katherine Crutchfield-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Mitzi and Tracy Powell-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Peggie and Robert Powell-In Memory of "Jack"Burns

Todd Jackson -In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson

Beth & Mickey Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Alicia & Guy Short-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Sandi Taylor Brenda Curtis-In Memory of Alice Dawson

Judy & Chuck Martin-In Memory of Bobby Garrett

Jennifer Allman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Holly & Chris McFarland -In Memory of Earl and Shirley Sasser

Candi, Atlas, & Reid Allen-In Memory of Dallas Allen

Kris & Scott Walker-In Honor of Our Moms

Barbara Moore-In Honor of Sisters-Cancer Survivors Judi Newman & Betsy Quicke Thelma Baird-In Honor of Jimmy Vaughan

Ernestine & Billy Evans-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Beverly Edwards-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Janice & Ken Currin -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Karen Myers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carol Ann Chapman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kim & Keith Corum-In Memory of Stephanie Kennedy Wilbur

Debbie Douglas-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carri lee Spence-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Patricia Rogers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kim & Brent Evans -In Honor of Ernestine Evans

Robin & Tim Newton-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Miki Baird-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Terry & Shep Moss -In Memory of William Henry Wilson

Bonnie Jackson -In Memory of Nancy Lucille Thomas

Billy and Kathy Coffee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Shelley & Chuck Mayer-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Denny & Cathy Hardee-In Memory of David Hawkins, who lost his battle with cancer on 2/9/20

Stacy Farrar -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lynn and Everette Gibson -In Memory of Lavenia Gibson

Nancy Jacobs -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Shelia and Calvin Paynter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Johnna Maurice -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Tammy Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Hope & Tommy Zincone -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Rita & Alvin Parham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Susan Lucy-In Memory of Lavenia Gibson

Gloria & Carrol Roberts -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser

Janet Hayes -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carol Barker-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Rose Towell -In Memory of John Towell

Sandi & Mark Kidd -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lindsey Smith -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser

Tina Wells -In Memory of Louise Horne

Scott, Devon, Kaisley, & Kyndall -In Memory of Pleas Jackson & Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Elaine Clary

Anita Kallam -In Memory of Greg Upton

Helen Gordon -In Memory of Polly Gordon

Timi Garcia -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Donna Wall -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Elma Wilkinson -In Memory of Terry Callahan & Rusty Callahan

Becky Barnes Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Betsy & Jimmy Clayton-In Honor of Joyce M. Perkinson

Diane & Larry Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Dottie Collins -In Honor of Teresa Collins and the CMH Oncology Dept.

Diana Crowder -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Kris & Patricia Reed -In Memory of Faye Moseley

Debbie Piercy-In Memory Michelle Sasser

Vanessa Rudd -In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Elaine & Sherman Maitland -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Aileen Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Carrie Poythress -In Memory of Sandy Hamer

Crissy Carter -In Memory of Mama, Virginia Clark

Joy Hofler -In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Candice, Jason, Zoey, & Allie Riggan -In Honor of Mama/Gammy, Shelia Paynter

Wendy Pheil -In Honor of JCH

Maria Ford - In Honor of Lounell Stallings

Angie & Bryant Thomas - In Memory of Maude Thomas

Gwen & Steve Hinzman -In Honor of Susan Wilfong

Shannon Cunningham- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jeanie Troup - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Jennifer Ellington - In Honor of Laura "Faye" Kniceley

Carol & James Johnson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Michelle Tanner- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Debra & Spencer Crowder- In Memory of Bob Hoover

Kathryn & Raymond Bokesch - In Memory of Sandy Hamer & Heidi Semivan

Carolyn Saylor - In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Kim & Chris Brown - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Brenda Crafton - In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Cynthia Oakley- In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Sandra Pearce - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Lindsey Satterwhite, Paynter & Paschal -In Honor of Sherry Orman

South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Aux. - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Eileen & John Bigley - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Marjorie Lawson- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

JoAnn Wells- In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Michelle Crowder-In Honor of Melinda Matthews Walker

Kristy Hooper- In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Joyce Perkinson - In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Diane Nichols - In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Nichole & David Powell- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Cheryl Abernathy- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients