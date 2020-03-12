As of Thursday, March 12 there have been 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Virginia, all of which have been traced to a specific source. Two Virginians, who are currently located in Texas, have been confirmed to have the disease raising the total number to 17 cases. Ten are reportedly in the Northern region, four in the Eastern, two in Central Virginia, and one in the North Western. Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in the state.
Governor Northam stated during a press conference Thursday afternoon that he believes that Virginia has enough test kits to handle the testing demand, however, due to limited supplies from the Center for Disease Control, there are private labs in Virginia that are working on developing more test kits.
All scheduled state conferences and large events will be cancelled for the next 30 days, including A Women and Innovation Conference scheduled for next Tuesday. He has also encouraged local governments and private organizers to take the same course of action to limit large events. Out of state travel for state employees will be prohibited for the next 30 days. The Governor says that action is being taken to phase in telework and remote working options. Dr. James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, continues to urge public school systems to “make their own decisions in consultation with local public health officials.” The decision to close schools or keep them open will be tailored to local needs taking into account areas that are heavily populated and rural areas. “Schools need to consider how best to serve their students with disabilities and make sure there are accommodations. And while rates of absenteeism are typically factored into our accreditation process, this emergency order will give authority to issue wavers for that requirement.” The Governor is also directing top economic officials to continue to assess how this will effect Virginia’s economy and what can be done to mitigate that. “Our goal is to get everyone back to work as quickly as possible, but make no mistake, protecting public health is our top priority.”
If you think that you have symptoms of the virus the first step would be to contact your healthcare provider and, based on medical necessity, a test will be ordered. “Primary care doctors can perform the swab that is the initial part of the test. Our health department has communicated with our doctors and health providers about the steps to take after that.” Some of the things that you can do to protect yourself include: avoid travel on airplanes, wash your hands with soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze, stay home if you feel sick, and avoid touching your face.
“We understand how critical it is to stay in front of this disease. While it is unlikely to spread, our actions can help mitigate how fast and how far this virus spreads. It is our responsibility, every one of us, to take this seriously and to do our part to help limit the spread of this disease.”
