Mecklenburg County, VA- The Virginia Department of Health’s website now shows that 61 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mecklenburg County.
As of Thursday morning, 6,889 cases have been confirmed in the state of Virginia. Of that number, 208 affected individuals have died. A full up-to-date map of the latest number of cases by county can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
The Centers for Disease Control has mentioned that most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
- Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
The CDC has also recently recommended that people wear masks. As a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, the virus can be transmitted unknowingly. If everyone were to wear face masks out, much like social distancing, the spread of the virus can be mitigated.
