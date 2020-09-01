Mecklenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Nichols has made a 6-part video series addressing concerns about school reopening and remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year. The first four videos were released on August 20, and detail information for full-time students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The fourth video also provides information for special needs and ESL students at the middle and high school levels. Nichols made an addition to this video series on August 27 detailing how food service will work at this time.
Nichols started by noting that, “the good news is that all school meals will be free to all students this year. Last year we had free meals for our elementary students, and this year we are going to extend that to our middle and high schools. We have applied to the federal government for support for doing this and it is coming.” Firstly, students that will be attending school face-to-face breakfast and lunch will be provided each day. Food for Fridays will be sent home with the students on Thursday evening, including their breakfast and lunch for the next day. These meals will be frozen and will include heating instructions.
For the 38-40% of students who will be attending virtually, two choices exist: the first is to pickup meals from a school bus delivery. The school buses will deliver to bus stops one day each week; the delivery will include meals for all five days.
The second option is for parents to pick up meals at specified pickup locations from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. each Monday. The pickup locations will be Lacrosse Elementary, Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, Bluestone Middle and Park View High School.
Once parents of distance education students have made their decision, MCPS asks that they indicate their choice on their designated technology device pickup meeting date. The pickups are schedule for August 31-September 3. If parents are unable to sign up or pick their option by the technology pickup date, September 18 is the set deadline for the first nine weeks’ meals. Parents will also need to sign up for the site they wish to pick up from at this time.
Nichols made the sixth installment to the series on August 28, offering information for bus transportation; he starts by stating that students may have a different bus number and pickup time from previous years. The problem lies in, “we have had to—in some cases—triple the numbers of buses that will be going out to the areas to transport our students. The reason is that the CDC has required that we limit the numbers of students per bus; buses that typically had taken 60-something students can now only have 21, and so that causes us to have to double or triple the number of buses going out to pick those students up and bring them back in.” Nichols advises parents to call their student’s school beginning August 31 in order to figure out which bus and what time their child will be picked up.
Additionally, students will be required to wear face masks while getting onto and while on the bus. This step is taken as a precaution to both students and drivers. Nichols also emphasized that temperature checks will not take place before getting on the bus; students’ temperatures will be taken once they have gotten to the school. This is why it is important for parents to consult the COVID-19 daily checklist and keep their children home if they are exhibiting any symptoms.
Bus seats will also be numbered this year; drivers will assign seats for each student to sit by themselves. Exceptions will be made only for family members, who will be allowed to sit with each other. Students will be asked to sit next to the windows with their belongings sat beside them as well as to fill the seats from back to front as they load on.
Nichols also assures that buses will be cleaned and disinfected after every trip; this includes cleaning after their morning pickups and then again after the afternoon drop offs.
Parents can find links to all of these videos on the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Facebook page, as well as on the MCPS Website at https://mcpsweb.org/?page_id=36929.Any further entries into the series will be posted to the MCPS Facebook page as well as Paul Nichols’s personal page.
