In April of 1960, a group of South Hill residents saw a need for a rescue squad in the town. During that time, funeral homes were expected to perform transport services by converting a funeral hearse into an ambulance. A red light would be perched on top of the vehicle and a cot was placed in the back to go with the siren that was already under the hood.
On Thursday, July 16, the three surviving charter members of the Southside Rescue Squad met at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home to reminisce on their time together. Willard Hazelwood, Jimmie Keith Crowder, and R.B. Cage explained how the organization came to be and shared some of their memories from their Rescue Squad days.
In 1960, thirteen individuals met at the former Town Municipal Building, currently the South Hill Police Department, and pondered ways to make the rescue squad a reality with no money and no training.
The first step was to send out a letter of solicitation to local merchants in attempts to raise the funds needed to get the squad started. “We passed a hat among the thirteen of us and collected $13. Each of us put in a dollar. Now that’s laughable today but not laughable 60 years ago. That’s how we started.” said Jimmy Keith Crowder.
The Southside Rescue Squad, Inc. was officially formed and named on April 13, 1960. Among the original members were Randolph Jones, Captain; Harvey Drew Crowder, First Lieutenant; Billy Vaughn, Second Lieutenant; Bill Hough Jr., Second Lieutenant; Bill Ashworth, Sergeant; Randolph Holmes, Sergeant; H.L. Braddy, Richard Clark, Jimmie K. Crowder, Johnny Crowder, Nathaniel Daniel, B.D. Frost, Buddy Harper, Willard Hazelwood, Herbet King, Jr. Gene Lewis, James Lynn, Kerney Peoples, Walter Rochelle, John Shields, Kevin Viverette, Harold Watson, R.B. Cage Jr., and William Wilson.
The Squad purchased their first ambulance and was ready to receive calls by July 27,1960. The ambulance was “practically given” to the SSRS by Effy Watkins Motor Company. It was a brand new Chevrolet Station Wagon with little room for a oxygen tank or for members to stand up in. “The local funeral home, Crews Funeral Home, they were delighted. They couldn’t do enough to help us take the load off of them.” said Mr. Crowder. “They gave us the use of their storage garage building here in town. We made a meeting room upstairs and a two bay garage with a dirt floor downstairs. That was our first headquarters,” he continued. The building still stands in town at the intersection of East Main Street and Dortch Lane right behind Butts & Butts Law Firm.
With operating knowledge and assistance from the Crewe Rescue Squad, the organization continued to grow moving into water rescue and eventually purchasing a crash truck. The truck was a very used paint truck that belonged to the state of Virginia and was used at the Capitol grounds in Richmond and was later converted into a crash truck for squad use.
A lot of the original First Aid and CPR training was done by Virginia State Police Trooper, Bill Fuller. “He would always tell us as he was teaching us, ‘If you ever have to come pick me up, I want you to do it right.’ He kept using himself as the example.” said Crowder. Months after it was formed, The Southside Rescue Squad responded to a motor vehicle accident near what was then Big Fork. Jimmie Crowder remembers arriving on scene and seeing that one of the passengers was Trooper Fuller. The mechanic driving the vehicle was already deceased when the squad arrived and Mr. Fuller was in a bad shape. “Can you imagine driving up and there was our instructor? He thought he was going to die.” Mr. Hazelwood recalls that the State Police vehicle had a welding defect that caused a part to snap and the mechanic, Mr. Charles Ashworth, to lose control of the vehicle and hit a tree head on.
Today the Southside Rescue Squad has 17 active senior members and 27 inactive Life Members that still assist when needed. The biggest year for the Rescue Squad that the three surviving original members can recall is one where the responded to 350 calls. “When your on call there’s hours of boredom and moments of sheer panic and terror when you’re trying to save someone. That’s basically how it is. You’ll sit around and sit around and nothing happens and then all at once stuff hits the fan and you’ve got to go do stuff that you don’t even realize you know how to do.” said Willard Hazelwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.