In 1989, the United States Congress passed the first National Domestic Violence Awareness month commemorative legislation designating the month of October as a time raise public awareness and education regarding domestic violence effects on society.
Family advocates across the US will host various activities throughout October with a common theme: mourning those who died because of domestic violence, celebrating those who survived and connecting with those who work to end the violence.
Nationally, October is the month that recognizes survivors and victims of domestic violence through Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive or coercive behaviors used to gain and maintain power and control over a person. It is a major problem that society has faced for generations and thrives from silence. Education and awareness can break the cycle of abuse in family and intimate relationships. Building healthy relationships and preventing violence requires many voices, roles and support from the whole community. Mecklenburg County Victim/Witness Assistance Program and Tri-County Domestic Violence Program are hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday, October 24 at 7 pm int he parking lot of Chase City First Citizens Bank located at 242 N. Main St. in Chase City. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Come and shine a light to show community support for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Take a stand in honor of DVAM. For more information, please contact Mecklenburg County VAP at 434-738-6191 ext. 4355.
