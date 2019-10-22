The Mecklenburg County Public School Board was called to order on Monday, October 21, by Vice Chairman Gavin Honeycutt. The board members present were Doris Garner, Brent Richey, Gavin Honeycutt, Glenn Edwards, Lindell Palmer, Rob Campbell, and Wanda Bailey. The meeting agenda included the announcement of science fair champions and seniors of the month, a discussion of the MARi software and its benefits, committee reports, and public input.
Dr. Jeff Scales recognized the South Central Fair Agriculture and Science Fair award winners and congratulated them on their achievements. The Division I Elementary Science Grades 4-5 were Kinley Jackson, first place from Chase City Elementary, Grayson Smith, second place from South Hill Elementary, and Ethan Taylor, third place from Clarksville Elementary. Division II FFA Agriculture grades 7-9 winners included Hailey Bowen, first place from Bluestone Middle School, Davis Bowen, second place from Bluestone Middle School, and Jaden Cundiff and Zahra King, third place from Bluestone Middle School. Division III FFA Agriculture Grades 10-12 winners were Emily Ezell and Megan Harris, first place from Park View High School, Brianna Martin, second place from Park View High School, and Devin Gregory, third place from Bluestone High School. Dr. Scales then announced the Overall Winners of Division II and III. Hailey Bowen from Bluestone Middle School took home the Grand Champion award while Davis Bowen of Bluestone Middle School took home Reserve Grand Champion. Emily Ezell and Megan Harris were awarded third place overall winners.
The Bluestone High School Senior of the Month award was presented to Joseph Chandler Walker of Buffalo Junction. He is the son of Chandler and Sherry Walker and is a conscientious student who always strives to do his best. Joseph is a member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and FFA while being active on the Bluestone baseball team and serves as captain of the golf team. Joseph is hoping to attend Ferrum College after graduation and plans to major in either Agriscience or Environmental Science. Bluestone High School is proud to have Joseph Walker as their Senior of the Month.
Carson Wall of South Hill was named Park View High School’s Senior of the Month. She is the daughter of Chuck and Donna Wall and has a twin sister, Kacey. Carson is an active student as a member of the softball team, volleyball team, BETA club, FCA, Yearbook, and President of the Spanish Club. She pushes herself to take advanced classes and works hard at everything she does. Ms. Wall spends her free time working at Parrish Pumpkin Patch and often competes in Beach Olympics with her family. Carson has been on the honor roll every year of high school and was as 2nd team All District for volleyball and honorable mention in softball. She hopes to pursue a career in physical therapy from Virginia Tech.
Superintendent Paul Nichols spoke to the board about computer software program, MARi. This software is a personal learning platform meant to help with development of career literacy for Kindergarten through 12th grade. “Students looking at career pathways that may not require a college degree actually having the opportunity to do job shadowing and even apprenticeship types of programs” explained Mr. Nichols “Over the past three years we’ve been engaging in the idea of creating digital badges as well as creating the system that would engage the students so that what they select through those career pathways moves into the appropriate recommendation of classes from particularly 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.” MARi is a career pathway program and it is a soul program because it is the only one that can actually work with digital badges and digital badge collection. MARi is also beneficial in providing significant reporting on several of the software programs that are currently being used. Gavin Honeycutt and Rob Campbell both expressed concerns as to why students seem to be unaware of the MARi software and its benefits. Nichols answered “We may not have come to a place yet where we are in a position for all students to have been trained [on] how to use it but we will be, and it has to be in place for the data on them to be collected, there’s artificial intelligence and other things that will go into that that will be beneficial to them as they make their way through.” Glenn Edwards the recommended that an email be sent to staff and educators to initiate use of the program immediately and then the director of secondary education and elementary education come back in six months and report on the program and the benefits of its usage. Wanda Bailey summed up the purpose of the MARi software by calling it “a personal portfolio of their activities both academic and outside of school.”
During the public input portion of the meeting, members of the audience were allowed to come before the board to ask questions, express their concerns, or give their opinion. The school board did not answer questions but merely listened to the comments from the public. Paul Fuller was the first to speak in front of the board. Mr. Fuller is a school bus sub-driver for Mecklenburg County Schools and wanted to know why he was promised a salary increase prior to the current school year but never received one. Mr. Nichols did say that he would look into the situation.
Lifelong educator and graduate of the Mecklenburg County Public School System, Dr. Simmons, pointed out the importance of having Advanced Placement courses available to students so that they may have the necessary tools to succeed. Teachers within the MCPS spoke up about the boards recent decision to do away with Advanced Placement courses within the county. Ashley Morris, a certified Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement history instructor at Park View High School, expressed concerns about whether or not this decision was in accordance with state policy. “According to Virginia Administrative Code, the development process for the school divisions local plan for the education of the gifted shall include opportunities for public review. I firmly believe that the decision made on Friday, September 20 to discontinue the AP program did not allow sufficient time for the review of the opportunities offered to the student population” she explained. Mrs. Kimberly Richey, an English teacher at Park View High School, spoke about the boards decision to cut AP courses as well. “It is imperative that the curriculum college bound students receive is aligned with the demands of college entrance exams and college level coursework” she continued “knowing our audience and its purpose is important.” Teachers Sarah Finwick, a math teacher at Park View high School, and Tracey Nash, an English teacher at Park View high School, both spoke on the same topic.
Members of the public showed up in defense of Bluestone High School teacher and Varsity Softball Coach, Shelby Brown. Mr. Kevin Newcomb, who’s daughter played for Coach Brown, spoke on her behalf asking “what is policy and procedure when going about or even thinking about replacing a position such as [the varsity softball coaching position]? Do we not notify the current coach?” According to the parents that showed up in the coaches defense, these questions were asked because the opening for varsity softball coach at Bluestone High School was posted on the county website before Ms. Brown had any knowledge of the change. Mr. Brad Wittington said “for the past two years Coach Brown has had to jump through a bunch of hoops to try to keep the job as softball coach at Bluestone High School. This has happened for several reasons, and none of which have anything to do with Coach Brown’s performance or achievements. To some of you this may be a surprise but mainly because of buddy buddy between some board member and one wanting the job.” he later added “I ask you now to lead by example, do what is right and rehire Coach Brown.” Mr. Brinkley, President of the Lake Country Crushers softball organization asked the board to “give her the opportunity to build a program and support her for many years to come”
At the conclusion of the public input portion of the meeting, the board moved on to action items approving overnight field trips for Park View and Bluestone High School’s. There was a nomination made for Doris Garner to be made Regional Vice Chairman of the Virginia School Board Association. The only item on the agenda preparation was to remind everyone that schools will be closed to students on election day.
The meeting came to a close with board members remarks. Wanda Bailey thanked every who came and spoke on behalf of Coach Brown, assured Mr. Fuller that they would be looking into the bus driver situation, and the teachers who from Park View to speak. “You bring a special expertise to this debate.” She then reminded everyone that the reason the board had an issue to talk about was because it seemed as though academic opportunities did not match between the schools. Lindell Palmer took a moment to say that he “supports the AP classes and will always.” Glenn Edwards requested a prayer for all of the contractors and everyone that will bid on the new school so that we can “get prices down and get the school started.” Doris Garner reminded everyone “I’m not totally against AP, I’d love to see it come to the county” but wants the same opportunity for both ends of the county. Brent Richey suggested that the Gifted and Talented/Special Education Committee meet as well as the athletic committee,to go over policies and the athletic hiring processes and procedures. Lastly, Gavin Honeycutt spoke about the broken boiler at Park View Middle School and pointed out the need to get going on the new facility construction process. “I do pray that we get good news back from those construction [companies] that will be submitting bids” he said. The bids for the new facility will reopen on November 20. School Board meetings are held on the third Monday of every month. The next meeting will take place Monday, November 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.