Pictured from left to right, front row: Josh Gosney, Brad Thomason, Michael Vaughan, Devin Hall and Gage Clary; back row: Robert Collins, Jamie Thomas, Zach Currin, Kendall Kelly, Greg Gauldin and Ricky Jones.
contributed

Members of the competition team for the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department proudly display the awards won during the Warren County (N.C.) Firemen’s Day competition held Saturday, September 28