Feed More invites you to join them Wednesday, November 13 for the opening of the South Hill Branch. This distribution center will support agencies in Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg counties as well as the city of Emporia.
The over 12,000 square foot building, located at 268 Union Mill Road, houses shelving for non perishable items, built in cooler and freezer for perishables, and a demonstration kitchen to educate the community on how to prepare the food provided by the organization.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with remarks happening at 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Feed More asks that you please R.S.V.P. to events@FeedMore.org or call 804-549-5663.
