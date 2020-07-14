Local moms start Homeschooling Community Support group

Homeschooling in Mecklenburg County? Have been for years or thinking about starting this year? Take this survey to show your interest in a homeschool community/support group. Help us know what you are looking for. We are just some local moms looking to help start a simple homeschool support group. Take this survey and look for more info regarding a Facebook group soon!

https://tinyurl.com/y94jejgv