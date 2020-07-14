Homeschooling in Mecklenburg County? Have been for years or thinking about starting this year? Take this survey to show your interest in a homeschool community/support group. Help us know what you are looking for. We are just some local moms looking to help start a simple homeschool support group. Take this survey and look for more info regarding a Facebook group soon!
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg County Crime Report
- School Board votes to amend school start date
- Lake Country General Store now open
- South Hill Chamber seeking Assistant Director
- Local Funeral Intern earns National Cremation Certification
- County administering Small Business Relief Funds for eligible businesses
- County Supervisors hear COVID, Tax Collection, and new school updates
- Benjamin Ross Williams
- Local moms start Homeschooling Community Support group
- Johnson Was a ‘Bucket’ for PV on the Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.