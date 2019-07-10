Emergency responders from South Hill and surrounding areas responded to a structure fire on Theatre Road in South Hill about an hour ago. At this time, all residents of the home got out. Full injuries and damage reports are not verified at this time; however, a source close to the family stated that the residence was a total loss. Police are re-routing traffic at the Highway 58 and Route 1 crossroads. Updates will be made when they become available. All personal items were lost and a source close to the family stated they need help from the community. Contact Amy Honeycutt at the South Hill Enterprise for donation information.
