On Wednesday night the Park View Middle School homecoming court was presented during halftime at the Park View versus Bluestone football game. Sixth grade prince, Carter Early, and sixth grade princess, Brandy Whittle, were escorted onto field followed by seventh grade prince, Derrion Brooks, and seventh grade princess, Elizabeth Black. The eighth grade candidates for homecoming king and queen were announced individually as they were escorted out by a parent, friend, or loved one. The nominees for king were Nicolas Headen, Walter Hernandez, Kayshaud Jones, Levi Lassiter, Alijah Richardson, Joshua Thomas, Jamar Tisdale, Demonta’ Walker, Tyshon Walker, and Logan Widner. The nominees for queen were Emma Brooks, Yasmine Gutierrez, Dniya Jones, Kasey Major, Lailah Malkin, Madison Maslen, Allanah Smith, Danasia Sturdivant, and LeAjay Walker.
