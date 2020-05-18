The South Hill, LaCrosse, and Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Departments are working hard to extinguish a fire at Southside Distribution Company, located at 630 Plank Road. As of 10:30 a.m. the fire was reported under control. A source says that they believe it was an electrical fire near the company office.
breaking
Fire at Southside Distribution Company under control
- Jami Snead
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Senator Frank Ruff: It Does Not Add Up
- Former Mecklenburg County grads start Adopt a Graduate program on Facebook
- Two new deaths; 15 total in Mecklenburg County
- Overturned tractor trailer causes HWY 58 west bound lane closure
- Park View announces Graduation plans
- COVID-19 outbreak at Chase City Health and Rehab
- Governor Northam delays Phase One for Northern Virginia Localities
- Small Business Spotlight: Memory Makers
- Three arrested in afternoon police chase
- Governor delays Phase One in Richmond
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.