Southside Virginia Community College Releases COVID-19 Plan 

In an effort to protect the College community and to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, its spread, and the potential strain on area hospitals and clinics, SVCC will be taking the actions outlined below. Any guidance we pass along will be interim in nature, using the best information currently available to us. Southside Virginia Community College is taking the following actions:
• Classes at all locations are canceled Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20th. All classes will resume through virtual or alternative delivery starting on Monday, March 23, 2020, and continue until at least Friday, April 3, 2020. Students should check Canvas or contact their professors for class information. Students are expected to check their SVCC email accounts regularly for updates. Further clarification will be provided next week regarding class delivery after April 3. o College operations will be suspended at the following off-campus centers, however, employees should report as usual: Estes Community Center--Chase City
Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center--South Hill
Southside Virginia Education Center--Emporia
Occupational/Technical Center--Blackstone
Southern Virginia Higher Education Center--South Boston
• All College personnel (Classified Staff, Administrative and Professional Faculty, and Wage Personnel) are expected to report to work on Monday, March 16, 2020, as scheduled, unless on approved leave.
• All campus events--both college-sponsored and those by outside organizations are canceled through Saturday, April 4, 2020.
• Work travel for all College employees is limited to the service area only through Friday, April 3, 2020.
• All college-sponsored group travel scheduled through Friday, April 3, 2020, is postponed until further notice.
• College services on the John H. Daniel Campus and the Christanna Campus will remain open (Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) o College services are also accessible online via MySVCC and Navigate.
• The John H. Daniel Campus and the Christanna Campus will be closed to facilitate extensive sanitizing and cleaning on Friday, March 20 and 27 and Friday, April 3, 2020.
This situation is fluid. College administration is actively monitoring conditions for further developments and responding accordingly. SVCC will provide updates at www.southside.edu. SVCC’s Emergency Operation Plan is available on the College website.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, students, faculty and staff returning from travel to any country for which the CDC has issued a Level 2 or 3 Travel Warning related to COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
Southside’s Leadership Team is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will keep you informed via email, Southside Alert, our website, and social media outlets if there are additional changes to SVCC operations.
