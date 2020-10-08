New and exciting things happening at the Chamber

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce has seen many changes in 2020. From the remodeled building to the faces that greet you when you walk in, there are a lot of new and exciting things to look forward to.
Since August 24 of this year, Melissa Morris has been serving as the new Office Manager/ Executive Assistant. In this position she will oversee the Tourist Information Center and Train Museum. She comes to the Chamber from Brunswick County and has a background in education, economic development, and in the healthcare system. Ms. Morris also has three degrees under her belt; two Associate Applied Science Degrees in business management and office systems technology and a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Human Services Counseling. Even though her coworkers jokingly refer to her as the Grinch, Melissa looks forward to being a part of this year’s Hometown Christmas event. “Shannon has told me about it and I am just not a big Christmas person so I’m looking for to being a part of that and getting in the spirit this year.”
Newly appointed Assistant Executive Director, Jessica Lafoon, spent 16 years as an account/ operations manager with Commonwealth Exterminators before making the move to the South Hill Chamber. She will serve as the assistant to Executive Director, Shannon Lambert, overseeing Chamber sponsored projects and events. Mrs. Lafoon will be celebrating her thirteenth wedding anniversary in late October with her husband. Jessica says that she too looks forward to being a part of the big events like Spooktober Fest and Hometown Christmas and “getting to see people enjoy it.”
Melissa and Jessica agree that they chose to change their career paths and join the Chamber team to be a part of the growth and the potential in the community. “I started to see a change in the healthcare system and decided that it was time to try something different,” said Melissa. “I grew up with one parent from Brunswick and one parent from Mecklenburg so I have a connection to both but after moving back to the area and seeing how much it has grown, you just want to be part of that change,” added Jessica. Both ladies are excited to be a part of the community and very much look forward to where there new careers will take them.
Once the Tourist Information Center reopens, locals will get to see all of the changes and modern upgrades made to the building. Though not many details of these changes have been made public, we do know that the layout has more of an open feel. You may also notice that the traditional doll museum is no longer available to view. “The decision was made to discontinue that part of the museum long before I came on board,” explained Mrs. Lambert. “I believe that the dolls went back to Jean Clary Bagley whose mother, Virginia Evans, donated them originally.”
This is a very busy time for our South Hill Chamber with Spooktober Fest just around the corner and Hometown Christmas on its way. Join them Halloween weekend for the Cruise In and live music from the Castaways on October 30 and on Halloween they will have the car show followed by Monster Mash. The Chamber ladies will get a short break before the adult costume party at the Dogwood starring The Feature Attraction Band. “We have worked very closely with the Virginia Department of Health as far as social distancing and safety guidelines for every single event that we do. Things may be a little different this year but we are working hard to keep these events safe and fun for everyone,” said Lambert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.