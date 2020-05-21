Lake levels expected to rise over Memorial Day weekend

The lake level at John H. Kerr is expected to rise approximately 12 feet due to significant rainfall throughout the watershed. This means that lake levels could be 312 to 314 over Memorial Day Weekend. This is 10-12 feet above our target lake level of 302 for this time of year. This will affect numerous recreation areas and create hazardous conditions around the lake.
We hope everyone will have a safe weekend and please prepare accordingly. Remember to wear your life jacket. Follow this page for updates regarding closures.
