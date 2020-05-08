Trinity Custom Apparel presents Brian's with fundraiser check

Trinity Custom Apparel hosted a fundraiser for the Brian’s Steakhouse family and on Wednesday they presented Ronnie and Carleen with a $26,000 check. They would like to send a special thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this possible. Pictured from left to right are: Carleen Wells, Kevin Blackwell, Terry Blackwell, Kris Walker, Ronnie Wells.