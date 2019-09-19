The Mecklenburg County School Board held it’s public bid opening on Tuesday, September 17 at 2 pm at the School Board office. The lowest bid was accepted at $128,600,000.00 by Cleveland Construction, a company based out of Charlotte, NC. This bid still leaves the budget at a $34 million dollar overage. There are several factors that will need to be considered moving forward. Included in the total budget cost are grave relocation, consultation fees and site preparation which was scheduled to begin by first of the year, 2020 which now is in question. At the time of this release, no announcement was made as to whether Cleveland Construction would be granted the contract. The next two bids came in from Charles Perry Partners with offices from Florida to Virginia at $136,577,000.00 and Branch Construction with offices in North Carolina and Virginia at $131,031,000.00.
According to reports from MCPS, this matter will need to be handled with the Board of Supervisors. Thursday, September 26 a meeting will be held by the Joint Education Committee to determine what the next steps in the process will be. Updates from the Board of Supervisors meeting as well as the Joint Education meeting will follow.
