The King of the County game between Park View High School and Bluestone High School has been cancelled. This action is taken as a disciplinary matter for the actions of the Bluestone Football team at last Fridays game against John Marshall. This decision was made after significant interaction with the School Board, Administration and Coaches at Bluestone High School, as well as the Umpires Association and the VHSL. The cancellation of the game will count as a forfeit for Bluestone.
