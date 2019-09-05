The King of the County game between Park View High School and Bluestone
High School has been cancelled. This action is taken as a disciplinary
matter for the actions of the Bluestone Football team at last Fridays
game against John Marshall. This decision was made after significant
interaction with the School Board, Administration and Coaches at Bluestone
High School, as well as the Umpires Association and the VHSL. The
cancellation of the game will count as a forfeit for Bluestone.