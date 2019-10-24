The Episcopal Veteran’s fellowship will be holding a service of prayer at All Saints Episcopal Church on Monday, November 11 at 6 p.m. In remembrance of their service, we would like to pray for Veteran’s, living or deceased, and for those are still serving.
If you would like a veteran to be remembered in prayer, please provide as much of the following information as possible. Name, branch of service, time and place of service, and if they were killed in combat. Please email pat.shepherd@hotmail.com or call 434-917-5088.
