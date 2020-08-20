CMH Dermatology Relocates to CARE Building

Effective Monday, August 24, the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Dermatology office will relocate within the C.A.R.E. Building adjacent to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill.
The CMH Dermatology office previously treated patients at 140 East Ferrell Street since opening its doors in November 2019. To schedule an appointment, call (434) 584-2273 (CARE). Patients with previously scheduled appointments will be welcomed at the new location.
Dr. Jade Kindley earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, magna cum laude, from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia and completed her residency through the Department of Dermatology at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Dr. Kindley is still accepting new patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.