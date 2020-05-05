Governor announces plans to reopen Virginia; Phase 1 set to begin May 15

Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference Monday that his order closing non-essential businesses would be extended to Thursday, May 14, allowing them to reopen that Friday.
Northam first made the order on March 24 and had extended it once before. Businesses have worked hard to find new, creative ways to keep customers and revenue while having their stores closed to the public.
The first phase is expected to last about three weeks. “We must not relax our vigilance," says Governor Northam.
He explained that, even though there are plans in place to move forward, restrictions and regulations will remain in place during the first phase that would limit large gatherings, advise that face masks still be worn in public, and require that businesses continue to practice physical distancing between customers. “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.”
“I’m not standing up here to punish people," said Northam, acknowledging the frustrations that Virginians have felt about the statewide restrictions. “Everyone in Virginia has made sacrifices and everything that you have done has flattened the curve.”
Northam offered very little detail on how things would change after some restrictions are lifted, however, he did point out that “industry-specific guidelines” would be released within the next week. One thing that is clear is that it will not be business as usual. There will be new guidelines on sanitation and limits on the number of customers allowed in the business.
Virginians will be able to get a haircut, but only with an appointment. Restaurants will be open, but will be required to use less seating to allow for proper physical distancing. Churches will be allowed to hold in person services again, but will have to restrict physical distance as far as seating. Farmer’s Markets will be allowed to open. “Campers will be able to stay at the state’s public and private campgrounds, but not for more than 14 days and with the requisite physical space.”
“The message today is we will reopen Virginia next Friday,” he said. Until then, “we really want the businesses to do everything they can to make sure consumers feel safe.”
Some rural areas have suggested that restrictions be lifted based on locality and case numbers since some areas have substantially more cases than others. “When we reopen, when we go into phase one, I want to do that as a Commonwealth," he said, adding that if phase one was done based on regions, he would risk opening up those areas to visitors potentially bringing the virus as well as picking winners and losers. “The last thing we need in this state, that last things we need in this country right now, is division.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.