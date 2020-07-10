Mecklenburg County Crime Report

On Thursday, July 2, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Desantis met with a subject in Chase City who reported that they had been held against their will. After an investigation Logan Lacks, a 28 year old from Chase City, and MaKayla Montgomery, a 22 year old from Brookneal, were charged with abduction by force.
On Friday, July 3, Deputy Nathan Fitts responded to a stolen firearm call at the Pizza Pub in Clarksville. The report was taken and the matter is still under investigation.
On Sunday, July 5, Deputy Fitts responded to a report of domestic dispute at 183 Newby Road in Chase City. A 24 year old male, Donovan Simpson who lives at the same location, was charged with domestic assault.
On Wednesday, July 8, Deputy S. Grube responded to 1910 Marengo Road in LaCrosse for a report of a stolen firearm. At the completion of the investigation, Joseph Webb, a 23 yr. old male from Lacrosse, was arrested for Grand Larceny of a firearm and transported before a magistrate. Mr. Webb was given a secured bond and remanded to jail.
