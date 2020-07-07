Episcopal Veterans Ministry places flags on Veteran graves for Independence Day
Jami Snead

Members of the Episcopal Veterans Ministry gathered at Saint James Episcopal Church Cemetery on Friday, July 3 to place flags on the graves of the soldiers who have served in our country’s military. The Boydton based church is one of the oldest in the county and serves as the final resting place for soldiers from many wars including the Civil War and even as far back as the Revolutionary War. (Jami Snead photo)