Park View High School will hold a second drive-through yearbook distribution from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 15, in front of the school. If you have pre-ordered a book and did not pick it up on May 1, please do so during these hours. If you would like to purchase one - there is a limited number still available - bring $65 cash to the drive-through distribution. Questions may be emailed to ccochelin@mcpsweb.org  