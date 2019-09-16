Earlier Monday afternoon Mecklenburg County 911 received a call about a suspicious person near the Steel Bridge on South Highway 1. A jet skier also reported finding a boat in the water, motor down and up against the shore. No persons were reported on board. Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department as well as Southside Rescue, Palmer Springs and Church Hill Five Oaks responded to assist. According to Major Terry Edmonds of the Mecklenburg Sheriffs Department, no information is known at this time or whether the two incidents are connected. The Sheriff Departments dive team was on hand to manage recovery operations and Detective Chris Whittemore undertook the search by boat. There was no further information available at press time, however, if you know anything about these incidents please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department at 434-738-6171 or call 911.
breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.