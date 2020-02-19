The Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership, Inc. has submitted several scholarship applications to the Guidance Offices at Bluestone High School and Park View High School for seniors to take and complete.
MCBEP will award six $1,000 scholarships. There will be three $1,000.00 M.C.B.E.P. scholarships awarded at Bluestone High School and three $1,000.00 M.C.B.E.P. scholarships awarded at Park View High School. These scholarships are for any seniors graduating who plan to further their education by attending an accredited institution of higher learning to obtain a two-year Associates Degree (which includes community colleges such as SVCC) or a four-year Bachelor Degree.
In addition, Jim and Mona Moody and the Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership are very pleased to announce that they will be once again awarding The Jim & Mona Moody Music Scholarships for Mecklenburg County High School students who plan to further their education in the field of Music. One $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded at Bluestone High School and one $1,000.00 scholarship will be awarded at Park View High School to graduating seniors meeting the scholarship criteria. The Moody’s are long time advocates of the arts and are passionate about helping the students in Mecklenburg County receive the best education possible so they decided to start this scholarship. Both the M.C.B.E.P. and the Moody’s are very excited to submit this scholarship since there are so many talented students in our schools. This scholarship fund has been set up so that the student can use the money for books, music supplies, and other miscellaneous college expenses approved by the board.
M.C.B.E.P. will also be awarding the Mac & Julia McInturf Memorial Scholarships on behalf of the McInturf family. This scholarship is for seniors who will be pursuing their Education Degree at a four-year college/school. There will be one $1,000.00 scholarship awarded at Park View High School and one $1,000.00 scholarship awarded at Bluestone High School. These scholarships are to help keep Mac and Julia McInturf’s legacy alive and to encourage the same love for education they had. There is a desperate need for educators today so this scholarship is aimed at helping prospective teachers get their degree.
The applications for the M.C.B.E.P. scholarships, the Jim and Mona Moody Music Scholarships, and the Mac & Julia McInturf Memorial Scholarships have been kept simple. This is FREE MONEY! Please pass the word along to any seniors you know at both of the Mecklenburg County High Schools and remind them to see their Guidance Counselor to obtain an application. The deadline for submitting all three applications to the Guidance Office is by noon on April 14th. So pick up your application now or encourage your favorite student to do so before the deadline! If you have any questions feel free to contact Gina, the Director of the Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership, at 434-262-6724 or director@mcbep.org.
Please check out these and several other scholarships available at the schools!
