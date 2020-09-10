Clarksville held a "Trump Boat Parade" on Sunday, September 6. The boats were scheduled to run from Satterwhite to the Clarksville Bridges beginning at 1:00p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy says goodbye after 30 years with Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office
- Hite Was a Three-Sport PV Standout
- Boaters gather on lake for Trump Parade
- COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg hits 600 case count
- Graves in need of repair in Westview Cemetery
- Clarksville cancels Wine Festival and Lakefest with a heavy heart
- MCPS addresses parent and student expectations for new school year
- On my mind: A loud shout goes out to Hampden-Sydney College
- FROM DEEP BRUNSWICK ROOTS, WE SPRANG
- VIRGINIA STATE POLICE URGING MOTORISTS TO KEEP AN EYE ON SAFETY AS FATAL CRASHES CONTINUE TO RISE IN THE COMMONWEALTH
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.