2020 Census Day

The Census is a population count that has been conducted every ten years since 1790. The data results determine how federal funding is distributed to the different states and how many seats each state will have in Congress. It also help communities shape public planning.
Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth, Traci DeShazor, says, “The results of this Census will effect each of our lives for the next ten years and so I’m to ask each of you to take just ten minutes today to fill out your Census. Over the past weeks each household in Virginia received a letter with instructions to fill out the Census. For the first time, you can now complete the Census online by visiting 2020census.gov, by phone, or by mail. Everyone including children ages 0 to 5, undocumented residents, everyone should be included and complete their Census.”
By law all Census responses are completely confidential and cannot be shared with law enforcement or anyone else. The Census will not ask for a social security number, banking account information, or citizenship status. The information provided will be used for informational purposes only to determine how more than $675 billion is allocated. This includes programs such as Medicaid and Medicare part B, SNAP, WIC, housing vouchers, school lunches and breakfasts, and community centers.
Visit 2020census.gov or call (844) 320-2020. There is also a phone number to text for questions (804) 203-0393. Please take a moment to fill out your Census today.
