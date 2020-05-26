South Hill man sentenced to 30 years in attempted rape case

South Hill, Va.—Shannon Bacon, a 40 year old South Hill native, was sentenced to 30 active years in a state correctional facility on Friday, May 22 after accepting a plea deal from the Commonwealth earlier this year. He was arrested on December 30, 2018 on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit rape, robbery, murder, or arson, abduction with the intent to defile, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape by force, threat, or intimidation.
A New England Patriots cap, a Coca-Cola can, were found in the bedroom of the residence and were sent to a forensics lab for testing along with the victims clothing. The results found that DNA from the cap, Coke can, and waistband of the victim’s under garments were a match with Mr. Bacon’s sample. The Commonwealth’s Attorney reported that body cam footage from the responding officer showed a shaking and traumatized elderly woman sitting on her bed “shrieking in terror”.
A psycho-sexual exam was performed on Bacon after his arrest due to the intensity of the crimes he was accused of at the time. The Static-99 report showed that Mr. Bacon was in the 80th percentile of people most likely to reoffend if released. Dr. Nelson, who performed the exam, stated that in his opinion, Mr. Bacon has begun fantasizing about “forced sex with strangers after breaking into their homes.”
Shannon’s father, Alfred Bacon, took the stand as a character witness for the defendant, first apologizing to the victim and her family “for the pain that this experience has caused.” Mr. Bacon stated that Shannon was responsible for his own behavior and that he was raised in a faith-based household and attended church regularly. “All I can say to you son is try to find God in your life.” said Mr. Bacon.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney, Allen Nash, called this case “one of the most heinous cases that he has ever had to work on” before painting a picture of the night of the crime. According to Mr. Nash, Shannon Bacon broke into the residence of an 89 year old woman who lived at home alone and was incapable of defending herself proceeding to try to rape her. “Mr. Bacon threw her on the floor and attempted to remove her under garments,” said Nash. The victim managed to activate her Life Alert bracelet causing Mr. Bacon to flee the home before police arrived. South Hill Police Chief, Stuart Bowen says, “We got a DNA hit from the state lab really quickly [and the suspect was apprehended] within a couple of weeks of the assault.”
Mr. Nash referred to Bacon as a pathological liar who told different versions of the story with every interview. “After he was presented with the scientific DNA evidence he still insisted that he was not guilty.” Nash says that he counted nineteen times that Bacon “swore to God” that he was innocent claiming instead that he broke into the home to hide some things because he was being chased and was in fear for his life. One of the more outrageous claims came from a statement in which Mr. Bacon said that he broke into the home to hide from the people who were looking for him, claiming that the victim was completely “calm and accepting” and even lent him her phone to use. According to Nash, in a different statement, Bacon insinuated that the victim was not in her right mind because of her age.
Based on the heinousness of his crimes and the pain and suffering inflicted on the victim and her family, the Commonwealth asked that Bacon be given 30 active years in a state penitentiary, is allowed no contact with the victim or the family, and registers as a sex offender in Virginia. Nash ended the request by saying, “he should consider those 30 years a gift.”
Bacon’s attorney, Mr. Lassiter, did not dispute the claims made by Commonwealth Attorney Nash, instead asking the judge to consider the impact of Mr. Bacon’s substance abuse issues on his behavior. “The law requires consideration for what’s done and to factor in what can be done [to prevent this from happening again].” said Lassiter. He also pointed out that the source of this behavior should be determined so that the accused can seek mental health and substance abuse treatment. Mr. Lassiter ended his closing argument by saying that “it would be disrespectful to the victim’s family for Mr. Bacon to ask for anything but what the Commonwealth offers him.”
In the Commonwealth’s final words, Nash stated “You earn consideration by accepting responsibility and Mr. Bacon has not. He has been incarcerated or supervised for at least 20 years of his life. He is a sexual predator, he has been accused of four crimes involving women, he has done this to himself, and he took the plea deal as a strategic offense because he was afraid of what a jury would recommend happen to him.” Mr. Bacon previously plead guilty to felony breaking and entering and felony child abuse in February of 2001.
Circuit Court Judge Nelson referred to this crime as “horrendous” calling it one of the worst cases of “intentional meanness” that he has ever had to judge. Based on the body cam video, no clear record of substance abuse, and the fact that the convicted was reportedly with friends before disappearing on the night of the crime, Judge Nelson sentenced Mr. Bacon to 30 active years in a state correctional facility. He will be required to register as a sex offender in the state of Virginia, he is ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s extended family, he will receive indefinite supervised probation after release, and is required to seek substance abuse counseling.
On the charge of aggravated sexual battery Bacon was sentenced to 20 years with 15 suspended. For attempted rape by force, threat, or intimidation he was sentenced to 10 years with 0 suspended. For the charge of breaking and entering with the intent to commit rape, robbery, murder, or arson the sentence was 20 years with 15 suspended. And for abduction with the intent to defile, 35 years with 25 suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.