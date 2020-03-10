The South Hill Town Council gathered for their March meeting on Monday night with all members in attendance with the exception of Councilman Mike Moody. A Public Hearing was opened by the Director of Finance, Sheila Cutrell, regarding the town’s proposed ordinance authorizing participation in the VACO/VML Investment Pool.
Gavin Honeycutt expressed his concerns about investing $15,000,000 into an investment pool instead of putting that money towards the run down buildings within the town. “I think it’s an opportunity now to invest that money back into the community. These are taxpayers dollars that this money has been acquired by. Our infrastructure is poor, our roads are poor in our town.” Mr. Honeycutt referred to a particular pothole on Chaptico Road that he has requested be fixed for quite sometime. “It’s time that we have some hard conversations, it’s time that we use the words eminent domain on these buildings. Take these buildings, fix them up, offer them to small businesses in the community, give them an incentive of a reduced rent for the first couple of years, whatever it takes to get South Hill back alive again.”
Shep Moss started by congratulating the Council on the way that they have handled the town’s money and the money that they have accumulated for the town. “I personally am not opposed to making an investment in this program but I would like for Council to consider doing a split investment into the VACO program and back into our community.” He agreed with Mr. Honeycutt as far as investing in business incentives and some of the run down buildings. He agreed with Councilman Taylor’s comments at the February meeting that investing in the VACO program could gain a couple of hundred thousand dollars for the community but if some of the money was invested back into the community it could big a difference as well.
With no questions the Council chose to invest the entire amount into the VACO/VML Investment Pool in a 5 to 2 majority vote.
Stuart Bowen presented the Police Report which included the addition of new Records Management Systems and new computers in the police vehicles. This will allow police officers more time to respond to calls and receive the information that they need without having to return to the station.
Brentley Morris gave the Business Development Report. The town will be working with Park View High School on their new Innovation Program to give students an opportunity to participate in job shadowing, internships, mentorships, service learning, etc.
Floyd Edmonds with the Southside Rescue Squad presented the 2019 Squad Report. the department answered 2730 calls last year and transported 2002 patients. The Squad is also looking to purchase a Polaris UTV vehicle for off road rescue. There will be an EMS skid in the back for patient transport. The SSRS will turn 60 years old in July and plans to have an event to commemorate the occasion. The 50th Annual Squad Bucket Drive will be held on May 23rd.
Shep Moss was the first citizen to address the Council bringing up a concern about a missed opportunity to host a Microsoft event in the town’s Centennial Park. He learned about the event after the Shops of South Hill was approached by the company about event participation. In the midst of looking into the possibility of helping with the event, he received another phone call saying that the company event had been rejected by the town. The event was moved to Clarksville and Mr. Moss asked the Council why the request was rejected, who is being held accountable, and what could be done to prevent it from happening again. Town Manager, Kim Callis, was out of town at the time of the request and says that he found out about it as soon as he returned. “As part of our policy for the amphitheater, the lower park, Centennial Park upper field, it does say that no vehicles are allowed. The reason for that is primary for safety.” Callis answered, “That is what the form says so there was a strict interpretation of that. Microsoft was asked if the decision could wait until I got back so that I could be asked about it and the answer was no, that it had to made to go forward.” Mr. Callis says that he called the Microsoft representative, talked about it, and offered them an apology for the misunderstanding. Callis says that the person he spoke to was very understanding and that he is confident that Microsoft will return to South Hill for future events. He also added that there has been a conversation about how to proceed if this type of situation should arise again.
Gavin Honeycutt addressed his issues with the Town Council by saying “For the last couple of year when attending the Council meetings I have watched as many of you have sat idle and complacent about real situations that have plagued our town employees and our town. I will tell you it is wrong to take everything at face value and that one person is the tell all end all. Listening to onesie of the story is also harmful to any situation that may arise. There, in my opinion, are three sides to every story. Yours, mine, and the truth.” Mr. Honeycutt expressed concern over the resignation of tenured employees, “gag orders” to Council and town employees, then a failed attempt by Councilman Taylor to censure the Mayor, which Mr. Honeycutt says was “scripted and not very well thought out”. He then announced that he will be running for a seat on the Town Council of South Hill and that he has spoken to many people who are ready to see a change in the town. As a Council Member, Gavin says that he believes his duty would be to check on local businesses, ask what is needed, and participate more in the community rather than “show up once a month for a meeting.”
Town Manager, Kim Callis, reported that all water service customers along Highway 47 have been connected to the new water line. The old water line has been taken out of service. Youth baseball and softball activities have begun at Parker Park, also Park View Middle School’s baseball team will be playing in the park so there are some adjustments being made to the fields for that. Jamie Velvin is having conversations with The Meherrin River Regional Jail about possibly allowing inmates pick up trash within the town from time to time. The SHPD is involved in the process and the main priority is assuring the safety of the community. There was no major news with the Human Resource Report except that Carl “CJ” Dean has been hired as the new Director of Municipal Services and will begin April 6.
The next South Hill Town Council meeting will take place on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Town Hall.
