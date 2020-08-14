LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for Lake Country General Store at 143 West Hicks Street on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Chris Baird and his wife, Erinn, look forward to serving the Lawrenceville community and beyond.
“We have been in business for about a month and are very pleased with the response from the community. We are adding new items all the time and hope people will stop by to see what we have to offer,” said Chris.
Lake Country General Store offers basics like bread, milk and eggs but also country ham (whole or sliced), side meat, ham hocks, hoop cheese, Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, souse, jams, jellies, preserves, apple butter, pickles, relish, and chow chow plus old fashion sodas and candy.
The interior has been beautifully remodeled and there is a door that connects to Lake Country Properties located next door.
Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin said, “I would like to thank Chris Baird and his family for investing in the Town of Lawrenceville. I believe that the Lake Country General Store is a great asset to our community. This specialty store is what Lawrenceville needs. I wish them many years of success. I hope that the citizens will support this new local business and shop local.”
Mike Dotti, Business Director, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, said, “The IDA Board is so glad the Mr. Baird made the decision to purchase a building in Lawrenceville and establish his family’s business here. We wish him the very best.”
Baird said they can special order stew supplies and whole hogs and meats by the case.
Check out the website at www.lakecountrygeneral.com.
Follow Lake Country General Store on Facebook.
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The phone number is (434) 532-8282.
