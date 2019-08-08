Sydni Boyd, a rising Park View freshman created a mission when she was only 7 years old. Along with her mother and cousin, Malissa Walker and Chakiya Davis, she began a crusade to see to it that no member of her community went without. It's a heartwarming story and to see the rest be sure to pick up the latest edition of the South Hill Enterprise, you'll be glad you did!!
