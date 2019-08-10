Mecklenburg County Sheriffs office release:
Wanted person - Willie Farley 31 years of age wanted for malicious wounding with more charges coming. Last seen driving a 2009 GMC extended cab truck license #UXH-6660 blue in color. If located, call 911.
Mecklenburg County Sheriffs office release:
Wanted person - Willie Farley 31 years of age wanted for malicious wounding with more charges coming. Last seen driving a 2009 GMC extended cab truck license #UXH-6660 blue in color. If located, call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.