Puckett receives Spirit of Rotary Award

The South Hill Rotary Club's 2019-2020 "Tom Leggett Spirit of Rotary Award” was presented to Rotarian Connie Puckett recently. The award is given annually to a member of South Hill Rotary Club who has been a member for
five years or less and who, through his or her actions, has embraced the concept of Rotary, demonstrated a commitment to Rotary ideals, and has become actively involved in the South Hill Rotary Club and its endeavors.
Nominees must be current members of South Hill Rotary Club in good standing at the time the award is bestowed. Nominees should exemplify the tenets and intents of Rotary, including "Service Above Self" and the "4-Way Test.” Specific contributions to the club and the community in one or more of the four Avenues of Service must be addressed in the nomination. The award is named for the late Tom Leggett who was a long time member of the club who demonstrated "Service Above Self" in the club as well as in the community and always stepped up to help in any club capacity when needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.